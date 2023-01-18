Brazil's Lula Sacks 40 Guards For Lapses In Presidential Palace Security In Jan 8 Riots

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked at least 40 security officials on Tuesday, who failed to guard the Presidential residence, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. While sacking the security officials, he expressed his distrust in the military as they failed to act against the demonstrators on January 8 who stormed government buildings in Brasilia.

This decision of the President came after Brazil's Prosecutor-General charged 39 people who were among the thousands who stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former president Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the October election, reported ANI. The prosecutors have demanded that their assets worth USD 11.2 million be frozen to recover the damages.

"The security force members were complicit in letting a mob of supporters of far-right former leader Bolsonaro storm the main buildings that form the seat of power in Brasilia," said Lula, reported ANI. His decision has been published in the government's official gazette.

Stringent charges added

Most of the forces that have been guarding the Alvorada palace, which is a Presidential residence, are from the army, but some are also members of the Navy, Air Force, and a militarised police force, as per the report. The incident is being investigated for the intentional lapses by security personnel that has led to this chaos in the country. People in huge numbers, who are also Bolsonaro supporters, stormed the Congress, the Planalto presidential palace, and the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the result of the October election narrowly won by Lula.

Those charged are facing sections of armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup, and damage to public property, the Prosecutor-General’s office said in a statement released late on Monday, reported The Guardian. As per the report, the identities of these security officers have not yet been disclosed.

(With agency inputs)