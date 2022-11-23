Brazil's Outgoing President Bolsonaro Challenges Election Loss, Files Petition

After Brazil’s new President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a stunning comeback in a very contentious Brazil Presidential election last month, ongoing Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro filed a petition to the Brazilian election authorities, CNN reported on Tuesday. In the petition, Bolsonaro formally contested the results of this year’s Brazil elections. Last month, Lula managed to win the fiercely contested election with a narrow margin of 50.9% of the votes.

The president-elect is all set to be inaugurated as president on January 1. Bolsonaro who earlier made the assertion that he will, “continue to fulfill all commandments of the constitution” has not explicitly conceded his defeat. According to CNN, in the petition filed on Tuesday, Bolsonaro and the leaders of the Liberal Party claimed that some voting machines were “deliberately” malfunctioned and the votes cast through them should be annulled.

According to CNN, the Right-wing Liberal Party made these allegations based on the analysis done by a company hired by Bolsonaro’s party. Bolsonaro’s petition claims that if the votes from the malfunctioned machines are removed Bolsonaro will emerge as the winner of the Brazil elections.

Bolsonaro has 24 hours to make amendments to the petition to make it to the court

Responding to the Petition, Brazil’s election authorities demanded amendments to Bolsonaro’s petition. According to CNN, the authorities claimed that since the same voting machines were used in the first round of the elections, the results of that round need to be incorporated into the petition, for it to make it to the court. CNN reported that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Electoral Court, Alexandre Moraes gave the former Brazillian President 24 hours to make the changes in their submission.

Brazil joined the “pink tide” after several Latin American countries voted for left-wing parties. The election which occurred last month was engulfed with high inflation, limited growth, and rising poverty. Lula made a comeback with more than 60 million votes, the highest in Brazilian history. Lula managed to break his own record from the 2006 Brazil elections.