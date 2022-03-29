Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Admitted To Hospital Post Feeling Abdominal 'discomfort'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a military hospital in the capital Brasilia late Monday after complaining of "abdominal discomfort". According to Communications Minister Fabio Faria, Bolsonaro was scheduled to attend an event organised by his Republican party but was instead sent to the hospital, Bloomberg reported. Notably, the 67-year-old has repeatedly complained of abdominal pains, following a stabbing incident in 2018. As a result, he has been admitted to the hospital multiple times with the most recent being in January when he spent two days at an army hospital in Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro, a staunch right-wing leader, is set to contest against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in presidential elections which are scheduled for October this year. While a considerable percentage of the Brazilian population has shown opposition to re-electing Bolsonaro, given his administrative failures and inaction toward the deadly COVID pandemic, he still enjoys support from conservatives. "I'm sure the president is fine, it's just some extra exams he's doing, that's why he's not here," Republican Party chairman Marcos Pereira said about Bolsonaro missing from the event on Monday.

Meanwhile, his wife First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who attended the event, said that her husband "is fine," as reported by G1 News. Her comment was echoed by Minister of Communication Fabio Faria who said that the president simply felt "discomfort."

He was stabbed four years ago

Bolsonaro was stabbed during a presidential campaign four years ago, but he was saved after emergency surgery. In July last year, he underwent surgery for "persistent hiccups" and intestinal obstruction. Speaking to reporters, Politician and Bolsonaro’s third offspring Eduardo said that doctors had removed 'about one litre of liquid' that was the cause of pain that resulted from the intestinal obstruction.

Later, doctors said that the president was 'evolving satisfactorily' but would remain under observation as an outpatient. They also said that he had been put on a diet of lighter food. “He has now been advised to 'chew food well, eat lighter meals, exercise, and walk' by the head of the medical team at the hospital," said Antonio Macedo, the head of the medical team at the hospital.

(File Image: AP)