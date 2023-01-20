Brazil's President Lula Da Silva To Meet With Joe Biden Washington On February 10: Report

US President Joe Biden will meet his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on February 10 in Washington DC., the Brazilian presidency said in a statement on Thursday. The meeting between the two leaders will be the first in-person since Lula succeeded former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The two leaders held a phone conversation, earlier this month in January, regarding the invasion of government buildings, the Congress, the presidential palace, and Supreme Court in Brasilia by the protesters, a statement from Lula's office had said.

Biden offered 'unwavering support' to Lula towards Brazilian democracy

Biden had offered Lula "unwavering support" towards Brazilian democracy as Bolsonaro supporters rejected the election results, and stormed Congress. The White House, at the time, had noted that Biden invited Lula to visit the US in February. It did not specify the exact timing and date of Lula's visit. Announcing on Thursday about his expected visit to the US, Lula told a gathering of unions outside the Presidential Palace: “I’m here for us to rebuild our image abroad."

“On Sunday, I’ll go to Argentina, on [February] 10, I’ll go to the US, in March I’ll go to China,” Lula said, according to The Brazilian Report.

The US Embassy in Brazil is yet to issue an official response on Lula's visit as well as make an announcement for the date announced by Lula for his meeting with Biden. Lula is expected to travel to Argentina the next week and later to Uruguay on January 25, according to the local outlet. The newly elected Brazilian leader will adhere to the tradition adhered to by all former Brazilian Presidents after they are newly inaugurated, making the first trip to the South American countries. The tradition was flouted by the ex-Brazilian president Bolsonaro, who had travelled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, making his first trip as a president. Lula visited Ecuador in 2003 shortly after he was elected. He had earlier stated that he intends to mend the relations with foreign governments including the United States that were strained under the leadership of Brazil's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.