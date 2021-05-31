Brazil’s Serrana Sees 95% Drop In COVID Deaths In Mass Vaccination Experiment

A city in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo with 45,000 inhabitants, Serrana, has achieved herd immunity after nearly 75 percent of the population was immunized, In a study named ‘Project S,’ carried out by the Instituto Butantan that manufactured the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil, it was found that the COVID-19 vaccines in fact had a huge role in containing the spread of the virus. The project was initiated by 38-year-old Mayor Leonardo Capitelli. Capitelli’s ambitious mass inoculation experiment took 2 months.

TV Globo reported on Sunday, that after the experiment to test the impact of city-wide vaccination, Serrana witnessed a 95 percent decline in the COVID-19 deaths. Having administered vaccine doses for nearly eight weeks to the entire population aged 18 and over, the rate of coronavirus infection reduced in Serrana by a whopping 75 percent. This comes as the rest of Brazil reeled under the second deadliest OCVID-19 outbreak with more than 461,000 death toll and acute vaccine shortages.

Serrana is now a rare healthy enclave in Brazil, but the state had a rising number of infections during the start of the pandemic, according to the TV Globo. To study the impact of the control of the coronavirus, scientists divided the region into four areas, ad found that the virus spread was brought well under control after at least three of these areas were completely inoculated with 2 dose vaccination regime. A 61-year-old man named Inês Aparecida Gigolo was among the first participants in the study, who had received both his shots of the coronavirus jab. The former told the state tv that it was a matter of great joy because it wasn’t just him but the whole city now witnessing immunity towards the deadly coronavirus infection with an effective mass vaccination strategy.

5% of Serrana's population had got COVID-19

The Director of Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, meanwhile said that the idea to experiment with the impact of the vaccine in the small town came about last year during the peak. The scientists aimed to know what was the level of impact the vaccinates had on the coronavirus pandemic, not just within the state but overall with respect to hospitalization, and infections after the majority population were jabbed. About 5 percent of Serrana's population had contracted the virus.

With rigorous vaccination, the symptomatic cases dropped by 80 percent, and the overall hospitalizations were reduced by 86 percent. COVID-19 deaths sipped by 95 percent post-immunization according to the data cited by the Instituto Butantan, which is carrying out a similar experiment in the Brazilian city in Sao Paulo as well as the city of Botucatu which aims to vaccinate148,000 of its inhabitants with Oxford’s AstraZeneca jab.