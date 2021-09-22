Bride Forced To Wear Similar Gown As Her Mother-in-law At Reception, Netizens Empathise

A bride has described how despite being told no, her mother-in-law decided to change her attire during her wedding reception. She went on Reddit and revealed that at her wedding, her mother-in-law changed her dress into a white sparkling outfit, similar to her own dress in the midst of the celebration.

She explained the backstory by writing that her husband and she went shopping with her mother-in-law before the wedding to assist her in selecting and paying for her gown. They wanted to make sure she picked something that fit the colour scheme and was acceptable for photographs. She tried on a few sparkly gowns and a few extremely short, unsuitable ones. Eventually, she found something that was suitable, and that fit her colour scheme.

The bride had no idea that her mother-in-law purchased a gown similar to her own

The bride further stated that she had no idea her mother had purchased a second gown, which was similar to her own. At the ceremony, unbeknownst to them, the mother-in-law brought the outfit. The bride described that her brother-in-law spotted the additional dress. She told him that she couldn't change her clothes as they would look too odd. He kept the outfit in the van until the mother-in-law had a tantrum and then changed into it.

The costume change did not go down well, with some guests calling it "ridiculous" and accusing the mother-in-law of attempting to outshine the bride. The mother-in-law is now seeking an apology from the bride and groom for attempting to prevent her from changing her attire, saying as the mother of the groom it was her day as well. The bride said that it has been a little over a year since the wedding, and she still speaks about the dress alteration every time they see her.

Reddit users didn't like the mother-in-law's behaviour

Those who saw the bride's post sympathised with her and condemned the mother-in-law's behaviour. One person commented, "But personally, I would apologise. And it would go like this.. mil, you're right, I'm sorry. I'm sorry I didn't succeed. But rest assured if you ever try to pull a stunt like that again, I won't fail. Because I'll just destroy the dress. It wasn't your day, it was mine and your sons day."

