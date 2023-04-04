Buenos Aires Province Minister Seriously Injured In Attack By Protesters

Minister of Security of Buenos Aires province Sergio Berni has been attacked at a bus terminal on Monday, April 3, by protesting drivers of the 620 line. The minister has suffered from skull and cheekbone fractures. The attack on Sergio Berni took place in the Virrey del Pino district when he arrived at the premises around 11:47 a.m. Buenos Aires Minister of Transportation Jorge D’Onofrio and a policeman were accompanying him at the time of the assault. The minister has been attacked with shovels, stones, and fists. After a minute later, it seemed that Sergio Bewrni would lose his balance.

The protesters have come onto the streets of Buenos Aires in order to seek justice for the death of 65-year-old Daniel Barrientos, who was shot dead in the early hours of Monday. On Monday morning, Daniel Barrientos has been shot by two assailants who boarded the bus he was driving, as per Buenos Aires Times. A police officer was also onboard the same bus, however, as per the local news report the shoot-out occurred afterwards. The assailants escaped with the aid of a third individual who was waiting in a nearby car. Barrientos was just one month away from reaching his retirement. The strike by the bus drivers has affected all the main bus lines that travel between La Matanza and the capital, with 86 lines participating in total.



Protesters assault Sergio Berni

The shocking incident took place at the intersection of Juan Manuel de Rosas Avenue and General Paz of Argintina, where the protesters were blocking traffic to demand justice for the murder of fellow 620 bus driver Daniel Barrientos this morning. Sergio was rushed to the hospital and has also addressed to the public outside the Churruca Hospital, where he received care for his injuries and "a fractured skull and cheekbone as well as multiple cuts from the attack", as per AP news reports. One of the police officers shared that the "City Police was following protocol” when they rescued Sergio from the bus driver’s assault, however, this assault has “complicated things”.

“I asked them not to move forward because things were being resolved and we had the situation under control. We had already agreed to a meeting,” said Sergio Berni, Minister of Security of Buenos Aires. Further, he added: “I’m okay, one more blow is not going to make a difference.” While addressing the press conference, he said that the Buenos Aires province man's death is "more painful than the beating I got". After the minister was rescued from the assault, city police had violently disbanded the protest with tear gas and batons, as per local news reports.