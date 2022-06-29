Chile: Man Gets Rs 1.42 Cr Salary Instead Of Rs 43,000; Resigns, Then 'disappears'

Imagine, what would be the scenario for a person with a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000, getting a whopping Rs 1.42 crore debited as salary for a month. Possibly, he or she might have checked his mobile notification twice, thrice or even more times to confirm. However, in an incident in Chile, where such a scenario actually unfolded, the step the employee took was shocking: he decided to "disappear".

According to media reports, a man associated with the Food Industrial Consortium (Cial) had received his monthly salary on May 30. His monthly salary was reportedly 500,000 pesos (Rs 43,000). However, due to some "technical glitches" or some human error, he had received 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (Rs 1.42 crore).

According to the company, a Human Resource (HR) executive was assigned to transfer the salaries of the employees for the month of May. However, due to a massive error, a salary which was reportedly 330 fold higher was transferred to the account of one of their employees. According to DF Mas, the episode was known to the company when the employee who got an unexpected salary, approached the company management officials about the "error".

Subsequently, his employer told him to go to the bank and settle the amount. At that time, he agreed to pay the excess amount to the company. However, later, the man stopped picking up calls from his employer.

'Disappeared from the Earth before tendering resignation'

The company claimed the employee had received the call once and then turned it off. During their last conversation, the man told them that he did not take calls as he had not slept well. It was the company's last contact with the worker.

Later, he abruptly disappeared from the country, 'possibly the Earth', the company was quoted as saying. However, on June 2, he reached the company with his lawyer and tendered his resignation with a pledge of returning the money. However, since then, the company claimed it has not fetched any update from the employee. Subsequently, the Food Industrial Consortium approached the court and filed a case against the man.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)