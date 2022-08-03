Chile: Mysterious 82 Ft Wide, 656 Ft Deep Sinkhole Leaves Researchers baffled

Chilean Authorities have found a mysterious sinkhole on Canadian Lundin Copper Minning Land. As per Chilean media reports, the width of the sinkhole has been measured to be about 82 feet. The sudden appearance of the sinkhole, about 665 km (413 miles) away from the north of the capital, Santiago, has left scientists and researchers baffled.

Agency director David Montenegro said that the National Service of Geology and Mining sent experts to find out and gather more information about the sinkhole on Saturday. According to the agency director David Montenegro, this sinkhole is 656 feet deep, and also has water present at the bottom of it. After its discovery, the authorities immediately banned the movement of people around the area, local media reported.

Lundin Mining confirmed that the presence of the sinkhole did not affect any workers or community members. The report further stated that the house, closest to this sinkhole, is at a distance of about 600 meters (1969 feet) away from the affected zone. And so the nearest population is settled at a safe distance from the sinkhole as per the recent statement released on Monday. While Lundin Mining owns 80% of the property and the rest is under Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Despite the fact that the cavity does not pose any immediate threat to the people of the region, the mayor of the local commune, Cristobal Zuniga, said people have always expressed concerns about being surrounded by mining deposits. "We are concerned since it is a fear that we have always had as a community, the fact we are surrounded by mining deposits and subterranean works under our community," Mayor Zuniga told reporters. He added that the crater is still growing and is something that has not previously been seen in the community.

(Image: Shutterstock)