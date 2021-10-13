Chile President Pinera Announces 'state Of Exception' Over Mapuche Conflict

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in southern provinces of the country amid escalated violence in the conflict related to the Mapuche people. The announcement came after the indigenous demonstrators engaged in skirmishes on October 10 with the security forces in downtown Santiago, Chile. The president has also deployed troops to restore peace in the southern region.

Addressing the press at a controversial national holiday that marks Christopher Columbus' discovery of America, President Pinera said,

"We have decided to call a state of exception...to control the serious disturbances of public order."

Southern Provinces of Biobio, La Araucania, Malleco and Cautin have been in a state of exception for 15 days in accordance with the Chilean law, to safeguard public order and rule of law, the president said on Tuesday. It is to be noted that the state of emergency is subject to expansion.

"The serious situation requires the state to make use of institutional means, a constitutional mechanism and laws to protect the population, safeguard public order and the rule of law, and ensure constitutionally recognised rights," France24 reported quoting President Sebastian Pinera as saying from his the government palace on Tuesday.

As per Sputnik, at least one protestor died and more than 20 police personnel had sustained injuries during a rally organised in support of indigenous rights in the Chilean capital of Santiago on Monday.

"During the demonstrations, a group of people wearing hoods was constantly attacking the police with firecrackers ..., one of them hit a protester. Unfortunately, that person died today due to the injuries sustained," police spokesman General Enrique Monras Alvarez informed.

Mapuche Conflict

The Chilean Mapuche community is a group of people comprising of 10% of the whole population of the 80% indigenous community. The current situation in Chile is an extension of the long-drawn conflict from colonial times. As yet, the people are demanding reinstitution of ancestral lands, which include agricultural and/or forestry along with deeds from the government, Xinhua News Agency reported.

