Chileans Experience Unusual Snowfall In Atacama Desert, Climatologists Ring Alarm

The residents of one of the driest places on Earth, the Atacama Desert in Chile, experienced a rare event on Monday. The localities of the adjacent towns like El Salvador, San Pedro and a few more were surprised by an unprecedented snowfall in the middle of August. As per reports, this snowfall is the heaviest rainfall the parched area received this season.

Parts of the desert were under knee-deep snow. Astonishing yet scenic pictures surfaced on the internet showing houses and cars in San Pedro de Atacama covered in thick white sheets of snow. According to Amazing Paper, the region received 32 inches of snow. This is the highest recorded snowfall in the past half-century, Amazing Paper added. However, the event has also been seen as an alarming outcome of global warming by climatologists. Take a look at the mesmerising snap from the area:

The #Atacama Desert has been experiencing unusual amount of snow. The cold front that came through the region dumped nearly 32 inches of snow on the desert -- more snow then the region has seen in the last half-century. Atacama #desert is known asone of the driest place on Earth pic.twitter.com/qmqJPnssxI — Amazing Paper (@JohanesZijlstra) August 27, 2021

"Driest place on earth"

The desert plateau in South America is a 1,600 kilometres strip of land on the Pacific Coast. The desert receives an annual average of 1mm rainfall. As experts explain, the geographical location of Atacama Desert is called "the shadow of rain" due to its placement between the Andes mountain range and the Coastal Mountain Range. Significantly, the Andes block the humid air of the Amazon Rain Forest, and the Coastal Mountain blocks the air currents from the Pacific, making the landscape the "driest place on Earth."

Additionally, the absence of rain and high evaporation enables ocean currents to create an anti-cyclone. The Humbolt Oceanic currents forbid the formation of humidity, and the Pacific anti-cyclone winds bring drier and colder currents into the plateau, making the already arid landscape desiccated.

Vibrant colours and impressive landscapes

Despite the harsh living conditions, Atacama has never had a lack of thrill. It is inhabited by Andean communities who have developed agriculture and stockbreeding for their survival. The beautiful landscape attracts tourists worldwide to experience the clearest night sky and endless views. Surprisingly there is no dearth of water in the driest desert, there are thousands of underground water reserves, thanks to its ocean bed, and more are being investigated.

Image Credit: @AmazingPaper/Twitter