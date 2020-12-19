Chile's President Fined ₹2.5L After Maskless Selfie With Woman On Beach Goes Viral

Sebastian Pinera, Chile President, was recently fined Rs. 2.5 lakh (approximately) after his maskless selfie with a bystander at a beach went viral on social media. According to news reports, the president has apologised and explained that he was just taking a walk near his home in Cachagua when a woman asked for a photo.

In the selfie, both are not wearing masks and Chile has strict rules for face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a social media statement, Pinera said that “the walk was quite lonely until some people recognised me and asked me to take a picture”, adding “surely I should have put on the mask, but because of the speed with which the events occurred I did not do so”.

Chile has reported 581,135 cases of the virus and 16,051 deaths from Coronavirus.

#BrújulaDigitalInforma| El presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, deberá pagar una multa por no usar mascarilla en la playa de Cachagua, informó el Seremi de Salud de Valparaíso.

vía: SEREMI REGIÓN DE VAPARAÍSO pic.twitter.com/0J5wwetMWu — Brújula Digital (@BrujulaNoticias) December 19, 2020

Netizens react

Globalist President of Chile caught on camera using NO mask while he orders everyone to use it 👿👇

Look for the Twatter translator to get Tweets in other languages and don't miss them 😎💪💪😜 pic.twitter.com/zZ8gYMMbW0 — 🇨🇱LQVE❤THE❤KRAKEN❤🇨🇱 (@WWG1WGAGOD17) December 6, 2020

Chilean president goes to the Beach, and don't use mask.This was yesterday in Cachagua Beach, near Viña del Mar. Could you Understand that? The people of Chile, is forced to be at home and becomes fines if you dont obey government restrictions, and put army forces against us! pic.twitter.com/TumDU7MB7c — the_xxi_man (@thexximan1) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, this weekend at a very crowded beach in #Chile... no mask, no social distancing or any other ridiculous health restriction.



Behold! The president with the most powerful inmune system of the world: Sebastián Piñera Echeñique.@jorge_a_bozzano @camilocammas @QBozal pic.twitter.com/D6sXQ0etwp — SomosMagallanesLibre (@SomosMGL) December 6, 2020

