Chile's President Fined ₹2.5L After Maskless Selfie With Woman On Beach Goes Viral

Sebatian Pinera, Chile President, was recently fined Rs. 2.5 lakh (approximately) after his maskless selfie with a bystander at a beach went viral on Internet

Chile

Sebastian Pinera, Chile President, was recently fined Rs. 2.5 lakh (approximately) after his maskless selfie with a bystander at a beach went viral on social media. According to news reports, the president has apologised and explained that he was just taking a walk near his home in Cachagua when a woman asked for a photo.

In the selfie, both are not wearing masks and Chile has strict rules for face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a social media statement, Pinera said that “the walk was quite lonely until some people recognised me and asked me to take a picture”, adding “surely I should have put on the mask, but because of the speed with which the events occurred I did not do so”.

Chile has reported 581,135 cases of the virus and 16,051 deaths from Coronavirus.

