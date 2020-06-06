Colombia Could Take Stakes In Businesses Struggling Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, Colombia could reportedly take stakes in businesses struggling in a bid to help them continue to operate. According to a presidential decree published on June 5, the business owners would have to commit to buying back the shares within a certain time frame or sell the participation to a third party without affecting operations.

As per reports, Colombia began a coronavirus quarantine in late March and the lockdown is set to last until July 1. The recent measure by the government seeks to probe resources while the emergency continues. The authorities in the presidential decree also made it clear that the business must continue to pay salaries, taxes, pension and health contributions and all other financial obligations.

According to an international media report, the decree said the transfer program will be based on ‘technical sustainability studies’. It will include a valuation of each entity in which the state may acquire shares or participation and the determination of the conditions that will preserve public funds. While speaking to a media outlet, the country’s companies regulator also said that number of firms filing for protection under Colombia’s insolvency law could nearly double if the economy contracts 1.9 per cent this year because of the fallout from coronavirus lockdown.

COVID-19 crisis

As the Finance Ministry has estimated the economy to be contracted 5.5 per cent this year, the country is facing a looming economic crisis due to the lockdown as a large number of people in the country continue to work in the unorganised sector. Even though Colombia has allowed some sectors to resume work, there are still many who are struggling to put food on the table. The current stimulus package announced by the government represents 2 per cent of GDP but experts believe Colombia needs a larger relief package to mitigate the economic risks.

Meanwhile, last month, the country eased some lockdown measures, however, the majority of schools, universities will remain closed throughout June and July. Restaurants, on the other hand, are allowed only to operate home delivery services, while domestic and international travel will remain shut until June 31. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Colombia has recorded 36,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,204 people have lost their lives.

(Image: AP)

