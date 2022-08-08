Colombia Elects Francia Marquez As First-ever Black Woman Vice President

Renowned environmental activist Francia Márquez took an oath as the first female Black Vice President of Colombia on Sunday (August 7.) She secured a historic win after the polls in June as she promised to push against the criminalisation of abortion, fight structural racism, and more.

The celebrated environmentalist Marquez won against Marelen Castillo (53), an educator, and religious conservative, who is the director of the private Catholic University in the Colombian capital of Bogotá. Both women, however, come from an Afro-Columbian background despite the stark different approaches to the country's most pressing issues, including public education, inequality, and unemployment.

Who is Francia Márquez?

Born in December 1981, Francia Elena Márquez Mina is a housewife-turned-lawyer and environment activist. She hails from Yolombo, a small village in Cauca Department. A single mother and former domestic worker, Márquez is a recipient of the prestigious Goldman Prize in 2018 for her work leading 80 women in a 350-mile march to stop illegal goldmine establishments in her village.

Francia Márquez sends a message with her Afro-Caribbean fashion

Márquez has not only made social and environmental justice the fore of her campaign, but she also made a statement with her spectacular taste in fashion. The 41-year-old Vice President of Colombia evoked the essence of her heritage and culture. "I dress the way I do on purpose," she once told The Washington Post after she appeared in a kente cloth dress and white blazer with sleeves rolled up baring her wrist with a cowrie shell and beaded bracelets. She aced a statement gold brooch and tied her Afro hair for a clean face look.

According to Guardian, Marquez hired 23-year-old Esteban Sinisterra Paz from conflict-torn and impoverished regions of Colombia to dress her for the special days. He received a call from the 'history-making' client while she was on the line for VP elections. "When I got her call, it was amazing as it wasn't just about her or me, it was about our entire community," Sinisterra said, The Guardian quoted as saying. The young fashion designer runs his label Esteban African, which portrays the exotic African history, culture, and heritage. The outspoken fashion replicated Marquez's style as she made social justice and inclusion, which were widely unspoken, the core of her campaign. "This is a story written by all those who were excluded and ignored but one day stood up and said: 'we want change for our community'," Sinisterra said, as quoted by the Guardian.

Colombia welcomes first Leftist President in historic move

Creating another history, in June, Colombia also elected the country's first Leftist President Gustavo Petro. Petro was sworn into office on Sunday, upholding his strong resistance against inequality and bringing peace to the people mired in years-long conflicts between government, rebels, and drug traffickers. On Sunday, President Petro said under him Colombia will get a "second chance" to tackle the contemporary problems, including growing poverty and an attack on human rights. Petro who was once associated with the M-19 Guerrilla Group bagged a majority against the Conservatives, who failed to connect with people with promises to bring moderate changes for a "friendly" market and economy.

(Image: AP)