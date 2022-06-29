Colombia: Fire Breaks Out At Overcrowded Prison, Kills 51 & Injures 24

At least 51 died and 24 others were left wounded after the fire broke out at an overcrowded prison in southwestern Colombia on Tuesday, the authorities said. The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s unclear if all of the dead were prisoners. He had initially said that 49 had died, but Justice Ministry later reported that the toll was 51.

Castellanos had said that the fire broke out during what looked like an attempted riot early Tuesday at the medium-security prison in Tulua. But, Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz informed that the fire was sparked after two inmates had a fight and one of them set the mattress ablaze. Ruiz had said that over 20 prisoners were being treated in hospital for their injuries and added that two prison guards also sustained minor injuries.

Colombian president expressed condolences to victims’ families

Colombian President Iván Duque also expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said that he had ordered investigations into the cause of the incident. In a report, CNN stated that Colombian prisons are overcrowded and on average, most are 20% over capacity, said the Colombian Justice Minister. The middle-security penitentiary where the fire broke out in Tolua was also 17% over capacity, which according to Ruiz is one of the least overpopulated prisons.

The fire at the prison came just a couple of days after at least four individuals have lost their lives as the spectators' stands at a bullfight event collapsed in central Colombia on Sunday, according to authorities. Over 300 people have suffered injuries in the horrifying incident. Visuals from a stadium in El Espinal, Tolima Department depicts a three-storey wooden stand thronged with spectators crumbling down. Furthermore, the mishap took place during the traditional festival "corraleja," where the general public can enter the ring to engage the bulls, Associated Press reported.

Image: AP