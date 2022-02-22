Colombia Legalises Abortion Up To 24 Weeks Of Pregnancy; 'Landmark Judgement'

Colombia has become the latest Latin American country to legalise abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy, after the country's Constitutional Court voted to legalise the procedure. The judgement by the nine-judge tribunal fell short of pro-choice groups' aspirations, which had pushed for abortion to be decriminalised totally in Colombia. Women's rights groups, however, praised it as a landmark judgement, claiming that 400,000 women in the country have illegal abortions each year.

Prior to the judgement, abortions were only permitted when a woman's life was in danger, a foetus had abnormalities, or the pregnancy was the result of rape. Colombian women will now be able to get abortions until the 24th week of their pregnancy without providing any justification. However, abortion will still be restricted in the country after the 24th week of pregnancy.

Lawsuit contended abortion restrictions discriminated against low-income women

"We were trying to get the complete decriminalisation of abortion... but this is still a historic step," said Cristina Rosero, a lawyer for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, as per the Associated Press (AP). The Center for Reproductive Rights is an advocacy group that was one of five organizations that filed a lawsuit in 2020 to have Colombia's abortion regulations reviewed by the high court. The lawsuit claimed that abortion restrictions discriminated against low-income women, making it more difficult for them to seek legal abortions since they lacked access to doctors, lawyers, and psychiatrists who could help them prove that carrying out pregnancies would endanger their health.

Several Latin American countries prohibit termination of pregnancy without exception

Argentina, Uruguay, and Cuba, among other Latin American countries, allow abortions without restrictions until specific stages of pregnancy. In Mexico, a recent supreme court judgement stated that women cannot be prosecuted for terminating their pregnancies in court. Meanwhile, several Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic, prohibit the termination of pregnancy without exception. Abortion has always been a contentious issue in Colombia, where the majority of the population is Roman Catholic. Judges convened several times to discuss the lawsuit brought by women's rights groups but did not vote on it.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/ANI