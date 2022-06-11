Colombia: Massive Explosion In Cartagena Del Chaira Kills 4, Injures 2; Probe Launched

A massive explosion that occurred on Friday in the Colombian town of Cartagena del Chaira in the Caqueta region killed at least four persons. The Mayor of Cartagena del Chaira, Edilberto Molina Hernandez stated, “At approximately 10:30 (local time) this morning, there was an explosion, a terrorist attack against a police patrol that was circulating in the sector.” He informed that civilians who were traveling in automobiles and motorcycles were among the victims, Xinhua reported.

The deceased include a driver, a mother, and a three-year-old child. Apart from this, a 57-year-old lady who was suffering from injuries died later. According to officials, two other individuals got injured in the blast and they were rushed to local medical centers.

Explosion in Colombia

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Diego Molano said, “The cowardly attack by FARC dissidents in Cartagena del Chairá, which claimed the lives of 4 people, including a minor, is an attack against all Colombians.” He went on to say, “I gave instructions to deploy operatives to capture those responsible. We do not bow to these terrorists.”

The attack, according to Molano, was carried out by the Jorge Briceno Suarez organisation of former guerrilla group the 'Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia' (FARC) dissidents. He also noted that he has ordered the Army and the National Police to launch the appropriate efforts to apprehend and punish the attackers.

As per the Ombudsman's Office, Cartagena del Chaira is one of the towns which are in danger of assaults during the nation's electoral process, which begins on June 19 with the second presidential round.

Over 12,000 landmine victims are now living in Colombia

In April, landmine victims rallied outside Colombia's peace tribunal to seek a probe into rebel factions that planted explosive devices around the nation, wounding thousands of citizens and military personnel. According to the Associated Press report, Colombian lawmaker Jose Jaime Uscategui led the tiny group of victims, claiming that the special peace tribunal, also known as JEP, was not doing enough to examine atrocities perpetrated by rebel organisations.

The JEP, or Special Jurisdiction for Peace, was established in 2016 as a result of a peace agreement between Colombia's administration and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Its mission is to investigate war crimes and devise restitution plans for victims.

Over 12,000 landmine victims are now living in Colombia, as per the Colombian government. FARC holdout groups and other rebel organisations are still using explosive devices in isolated rural regions to compete over drug trafficking routes and other commodities left by the FARC following the peace pact, Associated Press reported.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)