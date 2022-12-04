Colombia Peace Talks With Rebel Group ELN Makes Progress Claims Colombian President Petro

The South American country, Colombia, has been engulfed in civil war for time immemorial. Several fraction groups in the country have made the task of the Colombian administration to maintain order in the country difficult. However, with the advent of President Gustavo Petro, the country’s first left-wing president, things are starting to change.

On Sunday, President Petro claimed that there has been the initiation of “peace talks”, between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army or ELN rebel group. According to BBC, the president also claimed that both sides have agreed upon the indigenous issue.

The National Liberation Army is a Marxist Leninist Guerrilla group that was involved in the Colombian conflict of 1964. The group, which has been operating since then is considered one of the last rebel groups still active in the conflict. As per the BBC reports, no ceasefire has been reached between the rebel group and the government as of now. President Petro himself had a history with such organisations. Gustavo Petro, the country's first left-wing president was a former member of the M-19 rebel group. According to BBC the ex-guerrilla who took office in August this year promised that his administration will ensure “total peace” in the country. The recent peace talks are a step towards this endeavour.

The cause of the displaced indigenous people brought both sides together

On Sunday, President Petro paid a visit to the western province of Antioquia. Addressing the gathering, the Colombian President said, “both sides have agreed that indigenous people displaced by the conflict should be guaranteed safe return to their lands in the province.” Last month, the Colombian government held a peace talk with the rebel group in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. According to BBC, in 2019 the talks between the rebel group and the last administration were called off after the group was involved in the bombing of a police academy that lead to the death of 22 individuals.

In 2016, a peace deal between the ELN and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) failed to materialize. Commenting on the recent talks between the rebel group and the government, the ELN delegation head, Pablo Beltran said, “We cannot see each other as enemies, the task we have is reconciliation." According to BBC, the rebel group is comprised of 2,500 members and has been accused of being funded through drug trafficking and illegal mining in the past.