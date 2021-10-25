Colombia Pres. Hails Arrest Of Drug Cartel Head Usuga, Likens It To Pablo Escobar Capture

After the arrest of Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker Dairo Antonio Úsuga, Colombia's President Iván Duque Márquez on Saturday hailed the major achievement, further celebrating the downfall of the most-feared drug trafficking unit on the planet. Earlier on Saturday, the 50-year-old boss of the most wanted drug cartel Clan del Golfo was arrested after a major operation carried out by the military.

Further comparing the arrest of Usuga to the capture of Pablo Escobar, President Duque outlined Colombia's major achievement in controlling drug trafficking. Addressing the media, the military presented the fugitive in handcuffs and rubber boots.

After this major arrest, the Colombian military now aims to boost President Duque's law and order, which has been no match for the rising production of cocaine in the country.

Drug cartel boss Dairo Antonio Úsuga arrested by the Colombian military

The operation carried out by the Colombia intelligence officials was done after identifying the hideout of Usuga near the border with Panama. Later, a major decision was taken to launch an operation for capturing the fugitive in his rural domain. The operation involved more than 20 helicopters, 10 unmanned surveillance drones and hundreds of troops that swarmed towards their objective, further ensuring that Usuga was not able to escape through waterways.

According to The Guardian, the fugitive criminal, after being caught, appealed to the forces to not kill him and reportedly said, "Don't kill me, don't kill me."

Dairo Antonio Úsuga, also known as Otoniel, is the chief of the most feared drug cartel in the country, whose assassins have terrorized several regions of Northern Colombia, further gaining control of the major smuggling routes throughout Central America and towards the US.

Apart from that, he was also on the most-wanted list of the US Drug Enforcement Administration and a reward of $5 million was announced for his capture. Earlier, he was indicted in 2009 by Manhattan federal court on narcotics charges for providing assistance to a paramilitary group designated as a terrorist organisation by the US government.

Later, he was again charged by the Brooklyn and Miami federal courts for importing more than 73 metric tons of cocaine into the US between 2003 and 2014.

(Image: AP)