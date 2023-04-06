Colombia: Residents Living Near Volcano Evacuated After Increase In Seismic Activity

Colombian authorities have started evacuating people living near Nevado del Ruiz volcano after an increase in seismic activity led to a potential risk of an eruption. This development came as Colombia's Geological Service (SGC) alerted the authorities that a massive eruption that is never seen in the last 10 years is possible in the coming days or weeks.

According to SGC, by the end of March, an average of 9 000 earthquakes were registered every day. “This is unprecedented in the time that we have been monitoring volcanoes in Colombia,” SGC said, reported Watchers.news.

Así se vio el volcán Nevado del Ruiz esta mañana 👀🗻. En él se aprecia un proceso de emisión en el que predomina el vapor de agua (columna de humo blanca) y, en menor proporción, el humo de color gris (salida de ceniza). 🧵 pic.twitter.com/POyHJWrFRU — Servicio Geológico Colombiano (@sgcol) April 3, 2023

SGC further explained that in the last 10 years, there had been minor eruptions of the volcano, but the seismic activity recorded after March 24 involved a risk major factor, forcing SGC to raise the alert level from yellow to orange. SGC further mentioned that they registered thousands of daily tremors.

According to reports, more than 40 families have been evacuated, with several other day-to-day activities being shifted to online platforms, including the students' online classes. The experts said that there is no scientific way to find out whether the volcano's activities would increase or further dim.

It is significant to mention that it was in the year 2012 when the threat of the volcano had reached such a high level that authorities maintained the orange alert for more than a month in April and increased it to red for two days in June.

1985 volcanic eruption in Columbia

In 1985, a powerful eruption of the volcano led to mudslides that engulfed the town of Armero, resulting in the deaths of over 25000 residents. However, no major eruption was reported at that time, but one of the deadliest disasters was reported back in 1985, when volcanic eruptions caused the snow on its peak to melt, resulting in the mudslide that covered almost the entire Armero town, which was home to nearly 30,000 people.

Image: AP