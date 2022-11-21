Last Updated:

Colombia: Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Area In Medellin; Mayor Shares Video

"There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims," the mayor tweeted.

Colombia

A Piper Twin-engine aircraft crashed into a residential area in Medellin city in Colombia on Monday, November 21. The details regarding the small plane crash were shared by the city's mayor Daniel Quintero Calle. There were eight people onboard - six passengers and two crew members.

"There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims," Quintero tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said, "It is a twin-engine Piper aircraft that covered the route Medellín to the municipality of Pizarro department of Choco. Taking off reports engine failure fails to return to Olaya Herrera airport."

The mayor, however, did not provide details regarding the casualties.

The emergency services are present at the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

