Colombian Authorities Sterilise Drug Lord Pablo Escobar's 24 Hippos

The Colombian government has sterilised a group of hippos once owned by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. So far, the authorities have sterilised about 24 of 80 creatures. The drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed by police in 1993 had smuggled 'exotic animals, including a male and a female hippo', reported BBC News.

Authorities sterilise Pablo Escobar's hippos

As per the BBC report, the population of the creatures has been increasing over the countryside. As per the authorities, the animals have been given a chemical that would make the animals 'infertile', reported BBC News. The BBC News report mentioned that the researchers have expressed their concern over the growing population of the hippos. The researchers have stated that the hippo which was once one male and three females could grow up to 1500 in the next two decades.

The authorities in 1993 had seized the drug lord Pablo Escobar's estate after his death. The animals after the death of Escobar were given to zoos in the country. Earlier this year, Columbian Biologist Nataly Castelblanco told BBC News that the authorities had kept the creatures in the zoo as they believed that the animals would 'die'. However, the population of Hippo has continued to increase over time.

Hippos threat to local ecosystem says, experts

As per the BBC news report, the experts who have been analysing the effect of hippo on the environment have warned that the animals might pose a threat to the 'local ecosystem'. The growing population of hippos can lead to the displacement of native species that have been already facing the threat of extinction. The hippos might also affect the fisheries. The BBC report mentioned that the other studies, however, have suggested that the growing population of Hippo could also help the environment.

Earlier in February, a group of scientists had expressed concern that these hippos might affect the region's 'biodiversity', according to AP. The scientists had mentioned that the population of a hippo could rise up to 1500 by 2035 if the authorities took no cognizance.

While speaking to The Associated Press, Nataly Castelblanco-Martinez, an ecologist at the University of Quintana Roo in Mexico and lead author of the group’s study said, "I believe that it is one of the greatest challenges of invasive species in the world."

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: GFFAM1/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)