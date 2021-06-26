Colombian President Iván Duque's Helicopter Hit By Gunfire Near Venezuela Border

Colombia’s President Iván Duque on June 25 said that a helicopter carrying him and several other senior officials came under fire in the southern Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela. According to AP, Duque informed that everyone on board the helicopter was safe. The ministers, including Duque, Defense Minister Diego Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and the governor of Norte de Santander state, Silvano Serrano, had attended an event titled “Peace with Legality, the Sustainable Catatumbo chapter”.

Duque said, “I want to inform the country that after fulfilling a commitment in Sardinata, in Catatumbo approaching the city of Cúcuta, the presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack”.

The Colombian President added that the helicopter’s equipment and capabilities “prevented something lethal from happening”. He did not provide the time of the attack or say who he believed carried it out, but it is worth mentioning that several armed groups are known to operate in the area. Further, Duque said that the “cowardly” attack would not make him stop fighting drug trafficking, terrorism and organised crime.

“The message is that Colombia is always strong in the face of crime and our institutions are above any threat,” he said.

Cúcuta on security alert

Cúcuta, where the president’s helicopter was headed, was already on a security alert after a June 14 car bomb attack at a military base that caused 36 injuries to both members of the military and civilians. As per reports, the Colombian authorities have not confirmed who was behind that attack, but have said they suspect dissidents from the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrillas or the rebel National Liberation Army (NLA). The NLA, however, has denied being behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported that when the conservative Duque began his presidency in 2018, the government said it was investigating possible attacks being planned against the president at a public event. But the attacks never materialised.

(With inputs from AP)