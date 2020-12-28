Colombian Restaurant Starts Making Gold-plated Burgers To Boost Sales Amid COVID-19

In a one-of-a-kind move to attract customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a restaurant in Colombia has started offering ‘the gold plated burger’. As per a report by the South China Morning Post, the Colombian restaurant in Bogota has turned one of the world’s most beloved food item into a luxurious cuisine by adding an exceptional layer of 24-carat gold.

As the hospitality industries across the world have been severely impacted by the global health crisis, including restaurants, many dining places are shut down or are laying off people. Amid such grim circumstances, as the restaurants continue to bear an unprecedented loss in their businesses and public gatherings are also banned, the dining place in the Colombian capital has ramped up its luxurious dish menu by offering them $59 gold-plated burger. The regular burger is priced at $11.

Placing gold foil on burger is a meticulous process

While the restaurant authorities introduced the dish to boost sales, Maria Paula, the chief elaborated on the meticulous process of placing the gold foil on the burger. While talking to the media outlet, she said that the 24-carat gold is put on the hamburger which is closed but it gets damaged even with a slight touch of a finger. Furthermore, she also said that if the gold sheet is not put on the burger correctly, then also it is damaged.

The hamburger is put on it, the hamburger is closed, and then the gold foil goes on'', Maria Paula told the media outlet before adding, “It can be damaged if it sticks on your finger... it is damaged. If you don't put it on right, it also gets damaged”.

Colombia is rocked with the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed back in March until August. Even though the government provided some relaxation, the restrictions were meant to impact many businesses. Till now, the nation has recorded nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and restaurants are introducing several unique endeavours to boost up sales.

