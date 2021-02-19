Colombia's Military Accused Of 6,400 'false Positive' Killings: Special Court Report

Colombia armed forces conducted 6,400 extra-judicial killings and other human rights violations during the "false positives" scandal between the Colombian military and The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army (FARC), revealed Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace in its first official statement in a major discovery.

Accusing the top leaders of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia of war crimes, the human rights court Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), investigated atrocities and war crimes done by the Colombian military that resulted in scores of deaths between 2002 to 2008, all of whom were presented as victims by the army, who labelled them as left-wing ‘rebel guerrillas’.

In 2008, after the Colombian forces produced the dead bodies of the innocent civilians infront of the state media, in order to ramp up the rebel body counts, UN investigators stated, activists suspected war-crime following reports of people missing in Soacha, a city south of the capital Bogota. Colombian government of then-President Alvaro Uribe, meanwhile, had denied reports of extrajudicial killings of thousands of civilians by the Colombian military.

Read: Myanmar: Hackers Target Government Sites To Protest Against Military Coup

Read: US Military's First India-born Female Muslim Chaplain Graduates, Shares Her Experience

Following a probe launched into the bodies of the ‘unidentified rebel fighters’ by the Prosecutor General’s Office, it was found that the Colombian armed forces and the civilian collaborators had killed 4,475 civilians since 1986, Colombia reports stated. “This is the first time, perhaps in history, that an armed group makes peace, lays down its weapons, submits to a jurisdiction and within this jurisdiction, through its own accounts, contributes to truth-finding”, said the tribunal president Eduardo Cifuentes, following the verdict of the trial. The special tribunal denounced the violation of the 2016 peace deal, signed in the capital, Bogota, between the country's largest rebel group, the FARC and the Colombian government, negotiated by the UN to put an end to the five decades of armed conflict. Calling the count of the fatalities, nearly three times higher, Colombia’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace condemned the “illegitimate deaths” camouflaged as the armed conflict casualties which the military has often dubbed as "false positives”.

US military assistance 'empowered'

In the court, several Colombian armed forces officers and the servicemen at the military key positions told the prosecutors that they were under intense pressure’ by the seniors to confess to the war atrocities committed in northwestern Antioquia and were forced to ‘cover-up’. This narrative, meanwhile, was rejected by Colombia’s military high command, according to reports. Meanwhile, a Colombiaâ€Europeâ€US Human Rights Observatory alleged that the US Army has trained, armed, and equipped the Colombian armed forces at a cost of $6.8 billion since 2000. US assistance, for over several years in Colombia, has tactically empowered Colombian military forces to commit grave human rights abuses.

Read: UAE Dismantles Eritrea Base As It Pulls Back After Yemen War

Read: UAE Dismantles Eritrea Base As It Pulls Back After Yemen War