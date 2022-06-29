Colombia's Truth Commission Report On Civil War Calls For Reevaluating Military Objectives

Colombia's Truth Commission, on Tuesday, published its extensive report on the country's civil conflict that lasted for over five decades, killing over 450,000 people. Tasked with documenting war crimes and publishing its findings in a digital format to be made available to the public, the Commission was set up as part of a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that ended over 50 years of conflict, The Associated Press reported.

The commission is made up of academics and representatives of civil society groups.

The report, titled "There is a future if there is truth", has revealed several harrowing details about the Colombian civil war where thousands of civilians were caught in the conflict between the country's government, far-right paramilitary groups, and far-left guerrilla organisations, including FARC, the National Liberation Army and the Popular Liberation Army.

'List of victims endless, the pain is immense'

Father Francisco de Roux, the president of the Truth Commission, while presenting the report stated on Tuesday that it would take more than 17 years to read the names of every victim of the conflict. He said, "The list is endless, and the pain is immense," he was quoted as saying by CNN.

The commission determined that civilians made up the vast majority of the victims of the conflict, and it estimated that up to 34,000 minors were forced into guerrilla recruitment during the last 30 years of the conflict alone. According to the report, 50,000 people were kidnapped between 1990 and 2018 due to Colombia’s armed conflict, often by rebel groups who kept hostages for ransom.

The report found that over seven million people were forced to flee their homes and the violence impacted people across all sectors of the society in Colombia, including farmers, political and business elites with drug money funding insurgents, paramilitaries and corrupt politicians, The Guardian reported.

The commission's report was made on the basis of interviews with 30,000 war victims, military leaders, former guerrilla fighters and five former Colombian presidents in the last six years.

Recommendations made by Colombia's Truth Commission

The report has recommended changes to Colombia's military and police forces, which have received more than $8 billion from the US over the past two decades. calling for a re-evaluation of the military's objectives and stressing that the security personnel involved in human rights violations should be tried in civilian courts

The report also called for policy recommendations including the transformation of armed forces and the setting up of a ministry for reconciliation and protection of human rights defenders from political violence, as per The Guardian report.

The Truth Commission's report also addressed the violence caused by drugs in Colombia and urged the government to control the drug trade so that earnings benefit legitimate organisations rather than drug trafficking organisations. The National Liberation Army, one of Colombia's largest surviving rebel groups, may want to resume peace talks, the report implied.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)