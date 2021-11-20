Last Updated:

Columbian Prez Ivan Duque Condemns Police School Event Where Students Dressed Up As Nazis

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Marquez on Friday, 19 November, condemned the event which had students at a police school dressed up as Nazis for an event.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque Marquez condemned the police school event where students dressed up as Nazis. During the event, one of the students dressed up as Adolf Hitler and another wore a swastika on the right side of his uniform, reported AP. The event faced criticism in Columbia and the German and Israeli embassies.

Columbian President Ivan Duque took to Twitter to condemn the activities that make use of or showcase those responsible for the Jewish holocaust. Taking to his Twitter, Columbian President said, “Any apology to Nazism is unacceptable and I condemn any manifestation that makes use or reference to symbols alluding to those who were responsible for the Jewish holocaust that took the lives of more than 6 million people. Anti-Semitism has no place in the world,” his statement translated to English reads. The event on Nazi culture was organised at the Simon Bolivar Police School located in Tulua.

School director dismissed from his post after students dress up as Nazis

After the event was organised in the police school that had students dressed up as people from the Nazi era, the school director was dismissed from his post. He was removed from his post as he conducted the activity “wrongly without consultation” and the event was against the “institutional policy of absolute respect for human rights," the police said in a statement while apologising to the people, as per AP. Furthermore, the event of police school drew criticism from the embassies of Israel and Germany in Colombia.

Both the embassies issued a statement in which they rejected the event and termed it "outrageous" for offending Jews and all the victims of the Nazi era, according to AP. Israel Ambassador Christian Cantor took to Twitter to voice his opinion against the event held in a police school. In the tweet written in Hebrew translated to English, Christian Cantor said, Colombian police cadets held an event that included a display of Nazi symbols and costumes. We strongly condemn, together with the German Embassy, any show or activity that involves the reception of Nazi symbols or costumes. We call on the Colombian government to step up its efforts to provide Holocaust education in official institutions and schools.”

Inputs from AP

