COVID-19 Variant In Brazil Infected Many Who Had Already Recovered From The Virus

Scientists recently studied the different variants of coronavirus, especially the one that arose in Brazil, termed as P.1. This variant was discovered in the month of December and the research has been slower since then. However, three studies recently highlighted the rise of the variant in the Amazonian city of Manaus. As per researchers, it is most like to arose in November which led to a spike in the cases of COVID-19.

According to a report by The New York Times, one unusual finding says that this variant has the capability to infect some people who had immunity from previous COVID-19 infections. A laboratory experiment suggested that P.1 could weaken the protection offered by the chinese vaccine being used in Brazil. The authors of the new studies that are yet to be published have cautioned that findings on cells in laboratories do not always work in the real world. Nuno Faria, a virologist at Imperial College London said that the findings are only applicable in Manaus as she is not sure if they apply to other places.

'All-in-one' vaccine

P.1 is not only confined to Brazil but has spread all across. Cases of the same were recorded in the United States in 5 states, including, Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma. As per Dr. Faria, masks and social distancing can work against this variant. However, researchers have now shifted their focus on the development of ‘all-in-one’ vaccine shots that would resolve the threat of fast-spreading mutations. As of now, new variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been discovered in various parts of the world, including the UK, Brazil, Africa and Japan, but experts have pointed out that there might be other mutations hidden from the human eye.

All the current vaccines induce the immune system to produce antibodies that recognize and target the spike protein on the virus, which is essential for invading human cells. A single change in the spike protein – which is the region of the virus that attaches to human cells – is probably not going to be a big threat as the medical community rolls out the vaccines. However, scientists have observed the accumulation of multiple changes in the spike protein in the South African variant, making it resistant.

