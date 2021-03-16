COVID-19: Venezuela Refuses To Approve AstraZeneca's Vaccine 'due To Complications'

COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca plc. would not be authorised in Venezuela, the country’s vice-president Delcy Rodriguez said citing “complications” in vaccinated patients. Addressing residents on public television, the leader also stressed “technical difficulties” as the reason for denying a license to the vaccine. As of now, the Latin American country has authorised Russia’s Sputnik V and China’s Sinopharm developed vaccine jabs. Last month, it started its ambitious inoculation drive-by vaccinating frontline health care personnel.

“Venezuela will not authorize the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the process of immunizing our population due to complications in vaccinated patients, Rodriguez said. “Taking into account the technical difficulties, President Nicolas Maduro had decided... not to approve and not to license this vaccine in Venezuelan territory,” she added. READ | COVID-19: Thai PM receives AstraZeneca vaccine shot, says 'we must believe doctors'

Severe side effects

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca made vaccine has attracted scepticism across the countries following complaints of severe side effects including blood clots. Multiple countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Defending its vaccines, AstraZeneca reported that it conducted a review of safety data from over 17 million recipients and found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.

The pharmaceutical was also backed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which majorly uses AstraZeneca jabs for its COVAX scheme. Venezuela, which is also enlisted for the programme has demanded the liquidation of its frozen funds to pay for the COVAX vaccines. The news was confirmed by Rodriguez, who said that she had met with a representative of the Pan-American Health Organization to reiterate the government's demand that Britain release gold frozen in Venezuela's accounts in the country so as to pay for WHO’s global inoculation scheme.

Regardless, the Latin American country hopes to begin vaccinating its general public in April. Previously, the country's health minister Carlos Alvarado stressed that they aim to inoculate as much as 70 per cent of the Venezuelans before 2021 onwards so as to achieve herd immunity.

