Drought Depletes Paraguay River, Water At Lowest Level In Half A Century

A fisherman searches for eels in the mud of the dried up Paraguay River in Chaco-i, across the river from Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
People walk on the remnants of an ancient volcano exposed in the middle of the Paraguay River, off Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
The remnants of an ancient volcano are exposed in the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
A ship extracts sand from the river bed of Paraguay River, taking advantage of its low water level, off the shores of Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Cracked Earth is exposed on the riverbed of the Paraguay River in Chaco-i near Asuncion city, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Birds gather on the sandbanks that were unearthed by the historically low level of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.