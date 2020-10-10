Last Updated:

Drought Depletes Paraguay River, Water At Lowest Level In Half A Century

Paraguay River has reached its lowest level in half a century after months of extreme drought in the region, exposing the vulnerability of landlocked Paraguay

Fisherman searches for eels
AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

A fisherman searches for eels in the mud of the dried up Paraguay River in Chaco-i, across the river from Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

People walk on remnants
People walk on the remnants of an ancient volcano exposed in the middle of the Paraguay River, off Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Remnants of ancient volcano
The remnants of an ancient volcano are exposed in the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. 

Ship extracts sand from river bed
A ship extracts sand from the river bed of Paraguay River, taking advantage of its low water level, off the shores of Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Cracked Earth exposed on riverbed
Cracked Earth is exposed on the riverbed of the Paraguay River in Chaco-i near Asuncion city, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Birds gather on sandbanks
Birds gather on the sandbanks that were unearthed by the historically low level of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Fisherman searches for crabs
A fisherman searches for crabs in the Paraguay River near the Remanso bridge in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

