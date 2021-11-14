Ecuador Drug Gang Shootout: 58 Inmates Killed At Notorious Guayaquil Prison

In what is being termed as another worst ever massacre faced by Ecuador, at least 58 inmates in prison were killed on Saturday, November 13, following a deadly gun battle and clashes between the so-called rival gangs. Litoral Penitentiary witnessed a bloodbath after the prisoners in the jail located in the city of Guayaquil indulged in a cross gang fight, prompting the Police tactical units to enter the building to bring the situation under control. However, scores of inmates were already dead, and several others were wounded, according to several reports. As many as 300 inmates have died this year in the country's prisons in many such clashes or due to challenging conditions.

The latest violence has rattled Ecuador's largest prison authorities after the rival gang's confrontation that lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup. Law enforcement authorities recovered explosives and firearms inside the facility after a prolonged gun battle. Officers revealed that the prison gangs are all linked to international drug cartels. At least 12 were injured after violence broke out and the situation was tackled by the police.

An ambulance leaves the Litoral Penitentiary after a prison riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Authorities report at least 100 dead and 52 injured during the riot on Tuesday at the prison. (Image: AP Photo/Angel DeJesus)

The body of a prisoner lies next to police on the roof of the Litoral penitentiary the morning after riots broke out inside the jail in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Jose Sanchez)

Prisons turned into territories for power

A few weeks ago, violent scenes emerged in one of the worst penitentiary massacres between gangs killed at least 116 people and injuring 80. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system, saying that the government would ramp up the deployment of the police and soldiers to penitentiaries in order to avert such violence from breaking out, the Associated Press had first reported.

“It is regrettable that the prisons are being turned into territories for power disputes by criminal gangs,” Ecuador president Guillermo Lasso was quoted saying by AP. He continued that he would act with “absolute firmness” to regain control of the Litoral prison, and to make sure that the violence did not spiral out and spread to other penitentiaries in these gang fights.

In the images circulated on Twitter, the bodies of the gang members could be seen strewn on the flood, as well as bloodstains were smeared on the walls of the prison facility. Outside the prison as the relatives of inmates grieved the deceased, a humongous force of troops was seen deployed. Earlier in September, Ecuador declared a state of emergency across the prison system.

Relatives of inmates wait for news as a coroner´s truck arrives to the Litoral penitentiary after a riot, in Guayaquil. (Image: AP Photo/Angel DeJesus)

Police lower the body of a prisoner from the roof of the Litoral penitentiary the morning after riots broke out inside the jail in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Saturday, November 13, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Jose Sanchez)

Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador’s National Rehabilitation Council and the country’s minister of justice in 2016, told Associated Press that she regretted that steps were not in place to ensure security and prevent such massacre from happening after the deadly prison riots broke out last February. According to Ecuador’s governor inmates this time "not only used weapons and detonations, but they tried to suffocate (other prisoners), burned mattresses, and more,” CNN reported.

There’s also an existing issue of overcrowding in the prison that sparks such confrontations. Eduardo Moncayo, then-prison chief, told local media that the Litoral Penitentiary was extremely full with more than 9,000 inmates, whereas the facility has the capacity to hold just 5,000.

Image: AP