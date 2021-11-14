Ecuador: Gun Battle Between Rival Gangs Results In Death Of Over 60 Inmates, Injures 25

A gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison, Litoral Penitentiary on early Saturday, November 13, killed at least 68 inmates. The latest violence in the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil lasted nearly eight hours, and authorities blamed it on the prison gangs linked to international drug cartels. Social media videos showed bodies, some of which were burned, lying on the ground inside the prison. The latest massacre took place at the Litoral Penitentiary, the same facility where at least 119 inmates were killed in the country's deadliest prison riot just over a month ago.

According to Governor Pablo Arosemena of Guayas province where Guayaquil is located, detainees attempted to blow up a wall to gain access to Pavilion 2 in order to commit a massacre. They also burned mattresses in an attempt to drown (their opponents) in smoke. "We are fighting against drug trafficking, It is very hard," Arosemena said at a press conference. Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, took to Twitter and asked for the attention of Ecuadorian institutions.

Este es un llamado de atención a las instituciones del Estado ecuatoriano, en especial a la Corte Constitucional. Necesitamos herramientas constitucionales idóneas para proteger a la población, recobrar el orden en las cárceles y luchar contra las mafias que se lucran del caos. — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) November 13, 2021

🔴 URGENTE | La Corte Constitucional se pronuncia ante los graves hechos suscitados en los centros de rehabilitación social y hace un llamado a la Función Ejecutiva para que implemente acciones concretas y adecuadas. #CrisisCarcelaria pic.twitter.com/QDO9tXAk85 — Corte Constitucional (@CorteConstEcu) November 13, 2021

According to police commander General Tanya Varela, authorities using drones observed inmates in three pavilions armed with guns and explosives and attempting to enter Pavilion 2, which was missing its leader, who was released earlier this week. She claimed that police officers were called in to protect the pavilion and to persuade inmates in other areas to return to their cells. "These events are due to the dispute among criminal gangs over territory; there are now pavilions without leaders," she explained at a press briefing.

280 inmates died in Ecuador jail this year

This latest bloodshed in Ecuador brings the total number of inmate deaths this year to 280. The scale and ferocity of the violence between rival drug trafficking gangs fighting for control of prisons have taken the country by surprise. The most recent massacre was no exception. Videos purportedly posted by inmates on social media overnight showed victims being beaten and burned alive in a prison courtyard. The situation was exacerbated by an ineffective justice system, according to, The Guardian, which resulted in many prisoners being jailed before being sentenced, resulting in overcrowding and the mixing of highly dangerous criminals with prisoners jailed for alleged theft or drug use. Reportedly, the violence increased when local criminal gangs began working for the rival Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels.

Image: AP