Ecuador: Prison Riots Kill At Least 62 Inmates, Forces Battle To Regain Control

Ecuador authorities on Tuesday, February 23 said that 62 inmates have died in riots at prisons in three cities in Ecuador. This happened after fights between rival gangs and an escape attempt. The prisons in Ecuador have been designed for 27,000 inmates. However, they house about 38,000 inmates currently. Also, such prison riots have happened frequently in recent years.

(Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Deadly riots broke out in prisons in three cities across the country due to fights between rival gangs, according to police. Image Credits: AP)

(Prisoners' relatives gather outside Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador. Image Credits: AP)

(The relatives of prisoners gather outside Turi jail where soldiers stand guard after an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador. Image Credits: AP)

(A relative of an inmate grabs a fence outside the Centro de Privación de Libertad Zona 8 prison where riots broke out in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Image Credits: AP)

To gain 'criminal leadership'

Prisons Director Edmundo Moncayo, in a news conference, said that 800 have been helping to get the situation under control. He told that there were two groups who were trying to gain “criminal leadership within the detention centers”. He further added that the clashes were promoted by a search for weapons carried out Monday by police officers. “As a result of the violent riots that have arisen today between criminal gangs in three prisons in the country, I have arranged to @DefensaEc exercise strict control of arms, ammunition and explosives in the outer perimeters of prisons”, tweeted President Lenín Moreno.

As per Moncayo, 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in southern Ecuador, 21 in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil and 8 in the central city of Latacunga. More than 70 per cent of the population lives where the unrest occurred. Minister of Government Patricio Pazmiño blamed the ‘concerted action of criminal organizations to generate violence in the country’s prisons’. He further added that actions are being taken to get things under control.

(Image Credits: AP)