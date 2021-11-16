Ecuador's Armed Forces' Chief, Prison Head Resign After Prison Riots In Guayaquil: Report

On Monday, November 15, The head of Ecuador's prison system and the country's armed forces chief resigned from their posts in the wake of a fresh gang war that left 68 inmates dead in a prison in the city of Guayaquil, according to a report by BBC. The tragic brawl took place at Litoral Penitentiary, where 119 inmates were slaughtered in a gang war in September. The report stated that after the latest incident, as many as 900 police officers were deployed to restore the state of affairs to normalcy. Meanwhile, the rise in prison violence has cast doubts on President Guillermo Lasso's first six months term after the assumption of office.

The identification of 34 of the 68 prisoners killed in the clashes have been established by the Ecuadorian authorities, reported Xinhua news agency citing General Secretariat of Communication for the Presidency. Meanwhile, authorities continue to work to establish the identity of other deceased. Speaking to BBC earlier this month, President Lasso had remarked that prison guards needed to be armed so that they can face highly organised gang members. "Prison guards with only batons will be unable to confront gang members with drones and bombs," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The recent incident occurred despite increased security

It is pertinent to mention that the recent incident occurred amid the President's declaration of a 60-day state of emergency inside the prison system. The declaration of a state of emergency permits additional funds to be dedicated to combating violence within the prisons, as well as the military to assist guards and police in guarding the facilities. However, despite the improved security, a violent clash occurred in the Litoral Penitentiary on Friday night, November 12.

Meanwhile, analysts have attributed the rise in prison homicides to powerful transnational crime cartels infiltrating Ecuadorean gangs. They claim that the extraordinary brutality exhibited at Litoral Penitentiary, such as decapitations and the use of explosives, was inspired by the tactics used by Mexican criminal organisations like the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, reported BBC. According to the local governor, Friday's brawl was sparked by the release of a gang leader, which spurred members of a rival gang to attempt to gain control of one of the prison wings.

