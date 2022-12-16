Ex-Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Claims Troops Are Quelling Protests On Behest Of US

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has blamed the United States for instigating the troops of the southern American country to subdue protests that have swamped the streets of Peru since his ouster. Castillo, who was impeached over allegations of corruption on December 7, took to his Twitter on Thursday to upload a handwritten note in which he accused the US of ordering Peru’s military to launch a crackdown on his supporters.

"Compatriots, attention! The visit of the US ambassador to the Government Palace was neither for free nor in favor of the country. At the meeting, the order to take the troops to the streets and massacre my defenseless people was given, and, among other things, to pave the way for the extraction of minerals, such as from Konga, Tai Maria, and other [mines]. Peruvian media will not only keep silent about this but will also easily deny it," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Castillo went on a Twitter spree to address his supporters at “the most difficult moment of my government.” He further added that he had been mistreated and abducted since getting ousted and arrested. “I speak to you in the most difficult moment of my government...humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped, but still clothed with your trust and struggle, with the majesty of the sovereign people, but also infused with the glorious spirit of our ancestors,” he wrote.

“I speak to you to reiterate that I am unconditionally faithful to the popular and constitutional mandate I ostentatiously hold as President, and I WILL NOT RESIGN OR ABANDON MY HIGH AND SACRED FUNCTIONS,” Castillo added.

¡Alerta compatriotas! La visita de la embajadora de EE. UU. a Palacio de Gobierno no fue gratis, tampoco a favor del país. Fue para dar la orden de sacar las tropas a las calles y masacrar a mi pueblo indefenso; y, de paso, dejar el camino libre para las... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/q4JRnB15FV — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) December 16, 2022

Pedro Castillo gets impeached

Earlier on December 7, the Peruvian parliament impeached Castillo, thus ascending Dina Boluarte to the top post in a matter of two hours after the casting of the vote. Castillo went on to get arrested after he attempted to dissolve the parliament prior to getting impeached.

The Peruvian prosecutor's office then launched a criminal case against him on the grounds of allegedly attempting to make a coup and committing a crime against the state. This has resulted in massive protests across Peru, with demonstrators demanding a presidential election and denouncing the interim government.