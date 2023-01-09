Facebook To Remove Content Promoting Brazil Riots Over Violation Of Policy

Meta and its subsidiary Facebook have announced that they will remove all content that supports or endorses the recent riots in Brazil, as per a report from BBC news. The riots, which took place on Sunday in Brazil, saw supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the National Congress building, the Palacio do Planalto, and the Supreme Court building in the capital, Brasilia. The buildings were eventually retaken by police at around 4 pm local time. In response to the attacks, left-wing parties are calling for Brazilians to take part in a pro-democracy rally in Sao Paulo on Monday.

In a statement, Andy Stone, spokesman for Facebook/ Meta, said: "We're also designating this as a violating event, which means we will remove content that supports or praises these actions. We're actively monitoring the situation and will continue removing content that violates our policies," as per a CNN report. The role of social media platforms in contributing to the riots has come under scrutiny, with some suggesting that conspiracy theories and misinformation circulated online may have played a part in the protests. The European Union, the United States, several Latin American leaders, and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia.

Lula's party calls for a rally in response to the attack

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has described the attacks as barbaric and has ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree. Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha said that over 400 people have been detained in relation to the riots. In a tweet, President Lula's Workers' Party called on Brazilians to attend the pro-democracy rally in Sao Paulo and oppose what it described as the "terrorist action" in Brasilia. Federal Deputy for the Socialism and Liberty Party, Guilherme Boulos, also encouraged people to attend the rally and resist "the scam". The rally is scheduled to take place at 18:00 local time along Avenue Paulista, a major boulevard in the city.

What is misinformation and how is it related to social media

The attack on government buildings in Brazil, the election denial, similar to the January 6th chaos in the US, has its roots in misinformation. What is misinformation? Misinformation refers to false or misleading information that is spread intentionally or unintentionally. It is a broad term that encompasses a range of errors, including false facts, unverified claims, and altered or manipulated information. According to a study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), misinformation is more likely to spread on social media than accurate information due to the way that networks are structured and the way that people process information.

The study found that false news stories spread more quickly and widely on social media platforms than true stories, and that people are more likely to share misinformation if it aligns with their preexisting beliefs or biases. Other research has found that misinformation can have serious consequences, including damaging public health, influencing election outcomes, and contributing to social unrest. In a paper published in the journal Science, researchers analyzed the impact of misinformation on Twitter and found that false information was 70% more likely to be retweeted than true information, and that it took six times longer for true information to reach 1,500 people than it did for false information to reach the same number of people.