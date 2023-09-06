Fifty Years Ago, Chile Began The Darkest Period In Its Modern History | In Photos

Quick links:
On September 11, 1973, General Augusto Pinochet led a military coup that included the bombing of La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, where President Salvador Allende had taken refuge.
Soldiers & firefighters carry the body of Chilean President Salvador Allende, wrapped in a Bolivian poncho, out of La Moneda presidential palace after it was bombed during the coup.
Chilean exile Sergio Naranjo shows his old, Chilean passport marked with the Spanish instruction: “Only valid to leave the country” in Mexico City, Thursday, August 3, 2023.
People march along Matta Avenue to protest the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet in Santiago, Chile, November 1982.
Water with tear gas mixed in is fired by police at protesters from the Movement Against the Torture of Sebastián Acevedo outside El Mercurio newspaper in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 24, 1983.
Chilean exile Ivonne Saz poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Saz, 75, was a member of Chile’s Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) and became a political exile in 1975.
Army soldiers detain journalists during a peace demonstration along the Alameda avenue in downtown Santiago, Chile, May 20, 1986.
Women protest holding photos of relatives who have been arrested and are missing, in the main plaza of Santiago, Chile, in 1983.
Pinochet exits his home, surrounded by security guards in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 7, 1986, the day after he survived an assassination attempt by the guerrilla group, Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front.
A woman’s son lays on the ground crying after his father was arrested as soldiers carry out a military operation in the San Miguel area of Santiago, Chile, May 1986.
Chilean exile José Adán Illesca poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Illesca, 74, was a member of Chile’s Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) and became a political exile in 1975.
The body of ousted Chilean President Salvador Allende is transported to the General Pantheon along the main Alameda avenue in Santiago, Chile, September 4, 1990, for presidential honors and reburial.