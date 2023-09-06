Last Updated:

Fifty Years Ago, Chile Began The Darkest Period In Its Modern History | In Photos

The 1973 Chilean coup d'état was a military overthrow of the Popular Unity govt in Chile, led by the democratic socialist Chilean President Salvador Allende.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
1/14
Image: AP

On September 11, 1973, General Augusto Pinochet led a military coup that included the bombing of La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, where President Salvador Allende had taken refuge.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
2/14
Image: AP

Soldiers & firefighters carry the body of Chilean President Salvador Allende, wrapped in a Bolivian poncho, out of La Moneda presidential palace after it was bombed during the coup.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
3/14
Image: AP

Chilean exile Sergio Naranjo shows his old, Chilean passport marked with the Spanish instruction: “Only valid to leave the country” in Mexico City, Thursday, August 3, 2023.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
4/14
Image: AP

People march along Matta Avenue to protest the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet in Santiago, Chile, November 1982.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
5/14
Image: AP

Water with tear gas mixed in is fired by police at protesters from the Movement Against the Torture of Sebastián Acevedo outside El Mercurio newspaper in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 24, 1983.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
6/14
Image: AP

Chilean exile Ivonne Saz poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Saz, 75, was a member of Chile’s Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) and became a political exile in 1975.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
7/14
Image: AP

Army soldiers detain journalists during a peace demonstration along the Alameda avenue in downtown Santiago, Chile, May 20, 1986.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
8/14
Image: AP

Women protest holding photos of relatives who have been arrested and are missing, in the main plaza of Santiago, Chile, in 1983.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
9/14
Image: AP

Pinochet exits his home, surrounded by security guards in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 7, 1986, the day after he survived an assassination attempt by the guerrilla group, Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
10/14
Image: AP

A woman’s son lays on the ground crying after his father was arrested as soldiers carry out a military operation in the San Miguel area of Santiago, Chile, May 1986.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
11/14
Image: AP

Chilean exile José Adán Illesca poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Illesca, 74, was a member of Chile’s Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) and became a political exile in 1975.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
12/14
Image: AP

A protester aims a sling shot at police in Santiago, Chile, September 1989.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
13/14
Image: AP

The body of ousted Chilean President Salvador Allende is transported to the General Pantheon along the main Alameda avenue in Santiago, Chile, September 4, 1990, for presidential honors and reburial.

1973 Chilean coup d'état - 50 years
14/14
Image: AP

The open casket of late military ruler Gen. Augusto Pinochet is on display during his wake at the Military School in Santiago, Chile, December 11, 2006.

