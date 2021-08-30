Gang Of 20 Raid Three Banks In Brazil; Three People Killed, Several Injured

A gang of 20 armed buglers in Brazil looted at least three banks on Monday, 30 August 2021, taking hostages of the customers, surrounding police headquarters, opening fire on police, and leaving a trail of explosive devices as they fled. At least three people were killed in the raid, according to multiple reports. Footage of the incident shows that the robbers paraded the hostages through the street before trapping them in their cars as human shields in the city of Aracatuba, Brazil.

The gang was spotted with machine guns, had bombs, and drones as they broke into the banks located nearly 290 miles from Sao Paulo in the dark of the night. The raiders blocked the roads with the cars ablaze as they attempted to block the advancement of the law enforcement authorities. Several hostages were seen strapped onto the roofs and bonnets of the cars as they fled bombing the routes to stop the police from following their trail.

The populous Brazilian city of 200,000 people in the interior of Sao Paulo state witnesses a high crime rate with bank robberies and money heists becoming more frequent. As the armed robbers escaped with the looted cash, they left behind the mayhem. A 25-year-old cyclist reportedly detonated one of the proximity bombs by mistake injuring at least four. At least one woman was kidnapped at gunpoint, who, according to Dailymail, managed to escape into a nearby hotel.

Officers trapped in HQs

In the aftermath of the incident, it was reported that the robbers burned at least four vehicles, destroyed vehicles, and blocked roads just outside the headquarters of the local military police. Some of the officers were also reportedly trapped within the headquarter building, as the gang blocked the road passage to the main highway from the public. The gang dumped one of the vehicles near a bank that they robbed later proceeding to loot branches of the Banco do Brasil, Banco Safra, and Caixa Econômica banks of Brazil.

Authorities told local reporters that the incident was sparked by the COVID-19 crisis and the pandemic welfare program for poorer Brazilians that may have encouraged the robbers to raid banks. CNN reported that one 25-year-old citizen was hit by the infrared bombs and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on his legs. Surgeons had to amputate his leg. The men were heavily armed and pointed R15, AK 47 in public’s face, US news outlet reported.