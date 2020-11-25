Guatemala’s Congress Suspends Budget Approval As Protestors Demand President's Resignation

Amid the tense situation in Guatemala, the parliament suspended the approval of the business-friendly 2021 budget on Monday, November 23. This comes as protestors in the Central American nation set the Congress building on fire and demanded the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei during the weekend protests.

Scores of irked demonstrators staged protests against Giammattei's administration and the Congress over the lack of resources in battling the coronavirus pandemic, as per reports.

READ | Protesters burn part of Guatemala's Congress

'Space for discussion' on governance

According to reports, Congress president Allan Rodriguez said that in order to maintain the governability of the country and social peace, the suspension of budget processing was felt necessary. The suspension of the budget would create space for discussion of the country's governance, he added.

Last week Guatemala's Congress approved an almost $13 billion budget, which would be the largest budget in the country's history. Lawmakers now have until November 30 to approve a new budget following the recent suspension. If not, the government will continue to operate under the existing budget of $10.4 billion, according to the report.

READ | Protesters clash with police in Guatemala

Demonstration in Guatemala

On Saturday, thousands of Guatemalans took part in a peaceful demonstration in the capital. However, hundreds of the protestors broke away and managed partly burned the Congress building, setting fire to several offices after smashing windows to get inside. The protestors returned to the streets on Sunday to demand Giammattei's resignation.

Rodriguez denounced the protesters for using the budget as a pretext to commit "terrorist acts" aimed at breaking the constitutional order and gaining access to power. Additionally, the Congress speaker also said he would ask Attorney General Consuelo Porras to appoint a special prosecutor to probe the attack on the Congress building and pledged that those responsible would face justice. Furthermore, Giammattei, on Sunday issued a statement and condemned Saturday's violent demonstrations. He said he considered the protesters to be "minority groups that seek to force a true coup d’etat."

Furthermore, the group of 13 donor countries and organizations including the United Nations, the United States, France, Germany and Britain expressed concern over the crisis and called for dialogue to seek a solution.

READ | Guatemala condemns fire at Congress; 12 injured in protests

READ | Protesters burn part of Guatemala's Congress building