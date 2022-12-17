Hundreds Of Tourists Stranded In Peru's Machu Picchu As Castillo's Ouster Sparks Protests

Hundreds of tourists from around the world have been stranded in Peru's ancient city, Machu Picchu. The city's mayor, Darwin Bacca, said around 300 tourists have been left stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu, reported CNN. Peruvians, South Americans, Americans, and Europeans are among the stranded travelers.

"We have asked the government to help us and establish helicopter flights in order to evacuate the tourists," Bacca said, adding that the only option to get in and out of the town is by train. However, the rail services have been suspended until further notice due to Peru protests.

The Peru protests are being organised in support of the former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was impeached for alleged corruption charges. Meanwhile, the arrest of Castillo and several protestors made the situation in the country worse with the declaration of 30 days of state of emergency. The unrest sparked by his arrest has prompted international warnings about travel to Peru, reported CNN.

PeruRail authorities reviewing the situation

Meanwhile, the British-owned PeruRail authorities stated that they have been constantly reviewing the situation in a bid to help the stranded tourists. Moreover, the United States has been in touch with the American citizens, informed a State Department Spokesperson to CNN on December 16. "We are providing all appropriate consular assistance, and are monitoring the situation closely. Due to privacy and security considerations, we won't go into further details about numbers of US citizens who have reached out," the spokesperson added.

According to a statement issued by the US embassy in Lima, Peru, the Peru government has been organising an evacuation of foreigners from Aguas Calientes, a town that serves as the main access point to Machu Picchu. "We will release a message with instructions as soon as the assistance plan is confirmed. Travelers located at Aguas Calientes/Machu Picchu Village should follow instructions from local authorities whether they choose to remain in place for assistance with travel to Cusco, as well as any travelers who may choose to travel by foot," the statement added.

Over 20 killed amid ongoing protests; authorities hold high-level talks

Meanwhile, authorities in Peru held a three-hour meeting in an attempt to resolve a deepening political crisis triggered by the ousting of the former president, BBC reported. The high-level talks among the authorities took place after two government ministers resigned, following protests over the impeachment of Castillo on 7 December. It is to mention that over 20 people have lost their lives in the demonstrations.