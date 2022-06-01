Hurricane Agatha: Death Toll Climbs To 11; 20 Reported Missing In South Mexico

Hurricane Agatha which triggered severe flooding and landslides claimed the lives of around 11 people and left 20 others missing, according to the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca. Hurricane Agatha had made landfall on Monday afternoon in a sparsely populated area of tiny beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico. According to an Associated Press report, Agatha created history as the fiercest hurricane ever registered to come ashore in the month of May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

Furthermore, the governor of Oaxaca, Alejando Murat highlighted the fact that the rivers flooded their banks, sweeping residents from their houses, while others were trapped under mud and rocks. Murat informed local media that there were basically two explanations for the fatalities. He said, “There were rivers that overflowed, and on the other hand, and the most serious part, were landslides.”

The fatalities seemed to be centered in a number of tiny settlements in the highlands, just inland from the shore, according to Murat. He did say, though, that three children had gone missing near the Huatulco resort.

Comparto con @Betillocruz las últimas actualizaciones sobre el paso del huracán #Agatha en Oaxaca. pic.twitter.com/BEcdAN5Mr6 — Alejandro Murat (@alejandromurat) May 31, 2022

Hurricane Agatha is a strong Category 2 hurricane

The hurricane hit the communities with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, and it has been considered to be a strong Category 2 hurricane, but it rapidly lost strength as it moved inland over the hilly interior. Agatha's remnants headed northeast to the state of Veracruz on Tuesday.

In addition to this, Murat noted that some areas along the shore had electricity restored, whereas some bridges had been swept out, and mudslides had closed a number of roadways, Associated Press reported.

According to a CBC report, torrential rains and gale-force gusts whipped palm branches, forcing tourists and locals to seek shelter. Families rushing into a shelter in Pochutla and a rock and mud fall blocking a roadway were shown by Oaxaca's civil defence service. The Tonameca river, which runs through town and is only a few miles inland from the shore, flooded San Isidro del Palmar.

Residents walked through neck-deep water to save what they could from their houses, cautiously moving with heaps of garments atop their heads and religious symbols in their arms, Associated Press reported.

Agatha was formed on May 29, Sunday and rapidly rose to prominence. According to Jeff Masters, a meteorologist at Yale Climate Connections and the inventor of Weather Underground, it was the strongest storm ever to come ashore in the eastern Pacific in May.

(Image: AP)