Hurricane Delta Hits Mexico, Snaps Power Along Northeastern Coast Of Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Delta made landfall south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, October 7 toppling trees and snapping electricity supply along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far by the authorities.

The US National Hurricane Centre has issued a warning on its official Twitter handle saying that life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds will continue within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico into early afternoon. It added that heavy rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and is likely to affect the northern Yucatan Peninsula through early Thursday.

READ: Storm Beta Brings Incessant Rains Flooding Houston, Weakens Into Tropical Depression

Here are the 4 AM CDT Wednesday Key Messages for #Hurricane #Delta. Conditions are going downhill fast for northeastern Yucatan, while storm surge and hurricane watches will be issued later today for parts of the United States Gulf Coast. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/DVYVN3ZzYH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

The weather department further added that Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, where there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds beginning Friday, particularly in the portions of Louisiana coast. It further added that the storm surge and hurricane watches are in effect and appealed to the residents to follow all the advisories given by the local officials.

READ: Hurricane Forces Move Of LSU-Missouri Game Out Of Louisiana

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami has cautioned that flash flooding is likely to take place on Friday, Saturday from portions of the central Gulf Coast northward into portions of the Lower to Middle Mississippi Valley. As Delta moves farther inland, additional torrential rainfall is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic this weekend.

As per reports, Civil defense official Luís Alberto Ortega Vázquez informed that there were reports of some flooding in Cozumel and Playa del Carmen. He added that overnight emergency calls came from the people whose windows or doors were broken and they have been rescued and taken to shelter homes.

Residents taken to shelters

According to the met department, Hurricane Delta has increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, and its wind speed sustained at 145 mph (230 kph) before it weakened near the shore. The forecasters have warned that it was still an extremely dangerous storm that could raise water levels 9 to 13 feet. Thousands of residents and tourists were taken to government shelters and everyone had been ordered to vacate the streets by 7 pm.

In Cancun, the government set up 160 shelters and evacuations have been started in the low lying areas, islands, and the coastline. The state tourism officials are reported to have said that nearly 40,000 tourists were stuck in Quintana Roo and the damage caused due to Delta has devastated the state’s tourism industry after a month-long of coronavirus lockdown.

READ: Cuban Tobacco Farmers On Alert For Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta is the fourth such storm in the US Gulf of Mexico in less than a month following Hurricanes Beta, Laura and Sally which has wreaked havoc.

Tropical storm Beta has caused severe flooding in Houston as it weakened into a tropical depression on September 22 bringing incessant rains, flooding streets, and forcing emergency workers to rescue dozens of people. The heavy rains submerged the roads, swamping cars, blocking highways, and forced to shut schools, offices, and energy shipping ports. The National Hurricane Center has predicted as much as 6 to 12 inches of rain in the middle and upper Texas coast, with some regions getting as much as 20 inches.

READ: Category 4 Hurricane Delta Roars Toward Mexico's Cancun Area

Inputs/Image: AP