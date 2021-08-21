Hurricane Grace Makes Landfall In Mexico, Prez Obrador Advises Citizens To Seek Refuge

On Saturday, Hurricane Grace ploughed across the oil-producing Mexican state of Veracruz, threatening coastal areas with flooding from the ocean's storm surge. Grace made landfall near the tourist town of Tecolutla on the Gulf of Mexico coast in the early hours of the morning as a Category-3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. According to the National Hurricane Center, winds were at 200 kilometres per hour. Later Saturday, the hurricane was projected to weaken as it proceeded west inland and over mountainous terrain.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged citizens to take shelter

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador encouraged citizens in five states to take shelter before Grace made an impact. He announced on Twitter that he has prepared tens of thousands of civil protection forces, the defence ministry and navy, as well as the state utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

According to the National Hurricane Center, Grace is expected to drop 15-30 cm of rain across vast regions of eastern and central Mexico through Sunday, which can go to 45.72 cm in isolated locations. It was predicted that the heavy rain will create flash flooding and urban flooding. On Friday afternoon, locals in Tecolutla spent hours bringing hundreds of boats onto land to keep them safe. Ricardo Pardinas, a tourist guide who gives boat tours said that they have had a culture of prevention in Tecolutla for many years but these events have resulted in property destruction.

Grace also doused rain on Jamaica and Haiti

Several oil installations, including Petroleos Mexicanos' Coatzacoalcos port and Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan, are located in Veracruz and its waterways. Grace landed well to the north of these towns. It pummelled Mexico's Caribbean coast earlier this week, downing trees and knocking out power for over 700,000 people, but no one was killed, according to the police. It also doused torrential rain on Jamaica and Haiti, which are still recovering from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

On Thursday, several highways were blocked by fallen limbs and trees that had pulled down power lines, leaving thousands without power. Most of the stores were closed Friday, and those that were open had long lines of customers waiting to buy tortillas and other food items.

(Image credit: AP)