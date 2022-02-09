In Argentina, Protests Erupt Against Govt's Debt Deal With IMF Worth $44.5 Billion: Report

On Tuesday, February 8, tens of thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Argentina's capital to protest the government's recent debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Argentina announced on January 28 that it had struck an initial agreement worth $44.5 billion with the IMF as part of measures to strengthen its economy and repay an existing loan with the organisation, Anadolu Agency reported. As part of an economic programme discussed with the IMF, the country pledged to gradually lower its fiscal deficit and cut the central bank's financing of the Treasury.

As per the report, protesters gathered in Buenos Aires and marched from the city centre to Plaza de Mayo, where the presidential palace is located, in response to a call by leftist political and social organisations. Protesters chanted anti-IMF slogans and urged that the government terminate ties with the international financial institution based in Washington, DC. Last month, Argentina's Economic Minister Martin Guzman also outlined some of the details of the deal during a press conference.

Argentina reached a policy agreement with IMF

The minister stated that Argentina and the IMF were able to strike a policy agreement without the need for adjustment policies. "The exchange rate policy is going to continue along the lines in which it has been carried out and we set an objective of accumulation of international reserves, which is very important to favour resilience on the external front" he had stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). However, President Alberto Fernández and Economic Minister Guzmán had stated at the beginning of January 2022 that Argentina would not accept any payment adjustment that would imperil the country's present economic progress.

Argentina has been negotiating with IMF since 2020

The issue on which Argentines are most divided is the rate at which the South American country should commit to reducing its fiscal deficit, the AP reported. It should be mentioned here that Argentina has been negotiating with the IMF since 2020 to restructure debt committed in 2018 while the conservative Mauricio Macri administration was in the midst of a currency crisis. Notably, Argentina had spent three years attempting to renegotiate repayment rates with the IMF, and a settlement was seen as vital for stabilising an economy that had been affected by the pandemic as well.

Image: Twitter/@/Ale_Dempsey/AP