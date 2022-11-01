In Brazil, Lula’s Stunning Presidential Win Juxtaposes With Jair Bolsonaro’s Silent Defeat

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro seems to have taken a vow of silence after he was defeated by left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the race to become the 39th president of Brazil. Bolsonaro, who has consistently said in the past that he will not be accepting the defeat, is yet to comment on it now that it has happened. On Twitter, a post from October 30 continues to reflect as his most recent activity on the platform. It features him widely grinning, along with a caption extracted from the biblical book of Ephesians.

"Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil, for our struggle is not against humans, but against the powers and authorities, against the rulers of this dark world..." Ephesians 6:11- 12,” Bolsonaro wrote in the caption, adding “MAY GOD BLESS OUR BELOVED BRAZIL!”

According to The Guardian, the election results showed that Bolsonaro garnered 49.10%, while Lula secured 50.9% of the total votes. This makes Bolsonaro the first serving president to be voted out of office in Brazil. While the right-wing leader has remained tight-lipped on the election loss, his key allies have made sure to acknowledge the result, including one of Bolsonaro’s most vocal cheerleaders, Silas Malafaia.

Bolsonaro's allies accept election loss

“The sovereign will of the people has established itself,” Malafaia wrote on Twitter, while adding a CS Lewis quote- “It is not your business to succeed, but to do right. When you have done so the rest lies with God.” Arthur Lira, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil and a Bolsonaro ally, also told reporters: “The will of the majority, expressed at the polls, should never be challenged.”

“The result of the most polarized election in Brazil’s history prompts many reflections and the need to seek ways to pacify a country that is literally split in half. Now is the time for serenity,” tweeted Ricardo Salles, Bolsonaro’s former environment minister. Furthermore, Brazilian judge Sergio Moro, who gave a prison sentence to Lula in 2018, also commented on the election results. "Democracy is like that. The result of an election cannot surpass the duty of responsibility that we have with Brazil. Let's work for the union of those who want the good of the country. I will always be on the side of what is right! I will be in the opposition in 2023, respecting the will of Paraná," he wrote on Twitter.