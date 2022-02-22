In Mexico, Parents Reunite With Their Lost Son 16 Yrs After He Was Stolen By Nurse In 2005

In a heart-melting tale of reunion, a Mexican couple was recently reunited with their son, who was taken by a woman who pretended to be a nurse 16 years back. The boy named Salvador Macias was reunited with his biological parents after authorities raided the residence of the abductors, who pretended to be his real family in Jalisco, The DailyMail reported. No arrests have been made as the couple had fled the home and Macias was alone in the house.

Salvador Macias, nicknamed "Chava," was taken as a baby from Lopez Martinez and her husband Yacir Macis on December 14, 2005, when a woman, who was pretending to be a nurse, came to their room at the Mexican Social Security Institute 45 Clinic in Guadalajara to check on the baby's health, The DailyMail reported citing El Informador. She later told Yacir Macias to leave the hospital as the visiting hours had ended and even accompanied him out of the hospital. The woman took the newborn to another room to feed him and later left the clinic with the baby. Now, after 16 years, the parents have been reunited with their son whom they had last seen in 2005.

Boy reunites with his family after 16 years

In September 2021, the investigation into the disappearance of the boy gained attention after another newborn was stolen from a different hospital in Jalisco. The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences started using face comparison technology to nab the abductors. The institute even released a picture in order to give an idea to the people about how Salvador would look like now. The picture gained the attention of a resident in El Salto, who contacted the Jalisco State Office of the Attorney General and shared information regarding the child. After months of investigation, authorities were able to find the home and launched an operation to rescue Macias. Earlier last week, the authorities reunited the boy with his parents after they conducted genetic DNA test that matched the missing child's with that of his parents'.

Image: Unsplash