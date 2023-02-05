In Pics: Chile Wildfires Kill 22 & Destroy Over 35,000 Acres Of Land As Emergency Declared

Quick links:
Raging wildfires have claimed at least 22 lives amid a scorching heat wave that has broken records. A dead horse lies on the dried lakebed of the Aculeo Lagoon during a drought in Paine, Chile.
A woman clears debris from a landscape of charred remains in Santa have been injured, with 16 in serious condition, according to Interior Minister Carolina Tohá, Ana on Saturday.
Charred remains of a home burned in a wildfire sit in a pile in Tome, Chile. Over the past week, fires have burned through an area equivalent to what is usually burned in an entire year.
Julio Escobar cleaning the debris of his house that was destroyed by wildfires in Tome. Chile is requesting international cooperation to assist the firefighting efforts.
Rosa Munoz walks among the debris of her home destroyed by wildfires in Tome. As of Saturday morning, there were 251 wildfires raging throughout Chile, 151 of which were under control.
People clear debris after a wildfire swept through the area in Santa Ana, Chile. “Seventy-six new fires appeared yesterday,” Interior Minister Tohá said on Saturday.
Dogs sit on land charred by wildfires in Santa Ana, Chile. The fires come at a time of record high temperatures as the government declared a state of catastrophe in the affected regions.
An aerial view shows the extent of the damage done by the hundreds of wildfires raging across the South American country.