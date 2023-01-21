Last Updated:

In Pics: Peru Witnesses Nationwide Unrest As Anti-govt Protests Intensify Despite Tear Gas

Thousands are protesting in Peru’s capital demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo.

Written By
Yuvraj Tyagi
AP
1/10
Image: AP

Amid anti-government protests in Peru, police officers fired tear gas at demonstrators. They are seeking President Dina Boluarte's resignation and the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo's.

AP
2/10
Image: AP

Police detain an anti-government protester in Lima on Friday.

AP
3/10
Image: AP

Police block and anti-government march in Lima on Friday.

AP
4/10
Image: AP

Police corner protesters during and anti-government march in Lima.

AP
5/10
Image: AP

Police clash with anti-government protesters in Lima. President Dina Boluarte has vowed to punish protesters as crowds continue to call for her resignation.

AP
6/10
Image: AP

Anti-government protesters gather outside the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru.

AP
7/10
Image: AP

Troops clash with anti-government protesters outside the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru, after 48 protesters were killed in clashes with the police.

AP
8/10
Image: AP

Anti-government slogans were raised by demonstrators march in Lima.

AP
9/10
Image: AP

A coffin carrying the remains of Jhan Carlos Condori Arcana is driven to his wake outside the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Peru amid clashes.

AP
10/10
Image: AP

According to local media, Arcana was a protester who was killed the previous day during clashes with police.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID-19 rules lifted

In pics: China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID-19 rules lifted
IN PICTURES: A Chronological Timeline of outgoing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's career

IN PICTURES: A Chronological Timeline of outgoing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's career