In Pics: Peru Witnesses Nationwide Unrest As Anti-govt Protests Intensify Despite Tear Gas

Amid anti-government protests in Peru, police officers fired tear gas at demonstrators. They are seeking President Dina Boluarte's resignation and the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo's.
Police clash with anti-government protesters in Lima. President Dina Boluarte has vowed to punish protesters as crowds continue to call for her resignation.
Anti-government protesters gather outside the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru.
Troops clash with anti-government protesters outside the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru, after 48 protesters were killed in clashes with the police.
A coffin carrying the remains of Jhan Carlos Condori Arcana is driven to his wake outside the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Peru amid clashes.