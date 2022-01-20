Last Updated:

In Pics: Peru Witnesses Worst Ecological Disaster Post Volcano Eruption In Tonga

“There is a massacre of all the hydrobiological biodiversity,” Roberto Espinoza, leader of the local fishermen told The Associated Press

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Fishermen in Peru have been demonstrating against Spanish oil company Repsol for a devastating oil spill in its refinery caused by the volcanic eruption and Tsunami waves in Tonga. 

Along 2 kilometres of Peru's central coast, at least three beaches were covered with oil spills that endangered the marine ecosystem. Peru government-supervised cleaning of the coastal district of Ventanilla.

A black layer of crude oil could be seen extending some 3 km (1.9 miles) along the shoreline, as it polluted water on Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru. 

Peruvian Civil Defense Institute said a ship was unloading oil at La Pampilla refinery when strong waves pushed it, causing a spill, killing seabirds, fishes, dolphins, seagulls, otters.

“Environmental and social impacts of Repsol oil spill are devastating, company’s response has been weak,” Christel Scheske, conservation specialist from Peruvian Society for Environmental Law said.

“There is a massacre of all the hydrobiological biodiversity,” Roberto Espinoza, leader of the local fishermen told AP.

“In the midst of a pandemic, having the sea that feeds us, for not having a contingency plan, they have just destroyed a base of biodiversity," the fisherman leader added.

Spain-based company that manages La Pampilla refinery, which processes around 117,000 oil barrels a day, did not take responsibility for the disaster. 

An estimated 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled in the area rich in marine biodiversity, Peru’s environment minister, Ruben Ramirez said.

Shiny black liquid from the oil spill formed a layer on the ocean as the dead crustaceans of the marine creatures and birds floated on the surface. 

Close to 1 million barrel of crude oil has been extracted, but it remains unclear how much of that oil was spilled into the sea, as per Peruvian officials. 

Peru's government didn’t say how many gallons were spilled only that local and federal authorities were working to clean the coast.

"Repsol will deliver schedule to deal with environmental emergency. We need actions to be efficient and immediate so that sea does not continue to be polluted," Peru's environment ministry said. 

Approximately 2,000 gallons of oil has already been recovered on Pocitas beach, Peru.

