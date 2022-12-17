Last Updated:

In Pics: Violent Protests In Peru Continue To Escalate As 3 Killed & 52 Injured In Junin

The Peru protests that have been raging on in the country following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, became violent on Saturday.

Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
Peru Protest
1/10
Image: AP

The Peru protests that have been raging on in the country following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, became violent on Saturday, taking the lives of three. 

Peru Protest
2/10
Image: AP

On Saturday, health authorities of Peru's Junin region claimed that 3 people died and 52 were left wounded in the region following the violent exchange between the protestors and security forces. 

Peru Protest
3/10
Image: AP

The country, especially the capital has been engulfed in protest, following the removal and arrest of former Peru president Pedro Castillo, who was then replaced by Dina Boluarte.

Peru Protest
4/10
Image: AP

Castillo's supporters took to the streets to protest against the new government. On December 11, one of the protestors can be seen holding the Peruvian flag outside the Peru Congress. 

Peru Protest
5/10
Image: AP

The protest was followed by an even more brutal crackdown by the Peruvian police authorities. The police authorities used tear gases and other violent measures to curb the protest. 

Peru Protest
6/10
Image: AP

Peru's first female President Dina Boluarte took over the Peruvian government after Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve Congress before his fate was decided. 

Peru Protest
7/10
Image: AP

Amidst the growing protests across the country, the Peruvian soldiers and police forces can be seen guarding the San Martin Plaza in Lima. 

Peru Protest
8/10
Image: AP

On Thursday, the Peruvian Judge ordered that former President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody for 18 months. Castillo took to office in June 2021.

Peru Protest
9/10
Image: AP

Following the arrest of Castillo, VP Dina Boluarte took over the office. The new Peruvian President has proposed to hold an early presidential election in 2024. 

Peru Protest
10/10
Image: AP

The first female president who is all set to complete Pedro's remaining term organised a swear-in ceremony for her cabinet ministers on December 10.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Struggle in Peru's rural areas gives rise to protests against new President Dina Boluarte

Struggle in Peru's rural areas gives rise to protests against new President Dina Boluarte
In Pics: Campground in Malaysia faces wrath of landslide that killed over a dozen people

In Pics: Campground in Malaysia faces wrath of landslide that killed over a dozen people